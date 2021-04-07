Realme GT

Realme GT is the Chinese manufacturer’s flagship smartphone series. The device was launched in China recently, and it offers the Snapdragon 888 SoC under CNY 2,800, which is roughly USD 428. The smartphone has top-notch features including an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, three rear cameras, and more. Now, the smartphone is touted to go global soon. The news comes from Realme itself.

Realme has revealed that it is prepping to launch its flagship Realme GT series in India soon. In a series called ‘Know your Realmers’, Francis Wong, Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer hosted a question and answer session for the community. He talked about the future plans of the company and more. Further, he shared some details regarding the upcoming flagship device launch in India.

When asked which phone he is using these days, the official replied, “I wish I could tell you the device I am using, it is our next flagship and it will launch as part of our 3rd-anniversary celebration. Just wait for it.” As TechRadar reports, Realme started its operations on May 4, 2018, in India. Hence, we are likely less than one month away from the launch of the Realme GT series in India. However, we do not know if the company will launch the Realme GT, the Realme GT Neo, or both.

For context, the Realme GT features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch response rate. It also offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage. As mentioned above, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a complex vapor chamber for cooling. As for the optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup, which is led by a 64MP primary camera. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a 16MP selfie shooter. The flagship Realme GT packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.




