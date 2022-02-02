Realme’s 9 Pro series will arrive with a color-changing back

We have reached an interesting period in the smartphone world that originated from the need to innovate and the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. These situations have challenged companies, and it pushed them to offer specific changes to their devices, hoping that these decisions make them stand out in a sea of flat slabs. As a result, some Android OEMs have opted to introduce their proprietary chipsets to offer something new, while others have opted to improve the design, functionality, and features of their new devices. However, we have also seen companies make subtle changes that go a long way. Such is the case of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series that will arrive with a new and innovative “Chameleon” color.

Realme has announced a new “feature” that will be available with its upcoming Realme 9 Pro series. The new devices will feature a new “Chameleon” color option, which will change colors depending on the light conditions. This interesting feature will be possible thanks to Realme’s Light Shift Design. This color option will be available on both the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme Pro Plus models. However, don’t expect the device to deliver several color options on the same handset, as it will arrive “Sunrise Blue” that will later turn red after being exposed for about five seconds to direct sunlight or ultraviolet rays.

The company explained that it had to perform more than 200 tests to finally achieve the formula of materials and thickness necessary to allow the device to transition from one color to the next one without having to wait that long. Further, “the dual-layer photochromic process adds an organic composite layer that allows a 40% faster color transition.”

So now, we only have to wait until Realme announces its upcoming devices’ launch date to see exactly how this new feature will work.

Via: GSM Arena