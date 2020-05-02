Realme XT

The Realme XT received its major Android 10 update back in January. It included updated visuals, Realme UI 1.0, and usual Android 10-changes like gesture-controls, Focus mode, and new animations.

Now, the smartphone is receiving another update with build number RMX1921EX_11_C.04. It is an incremental update that brings April Android security patch to the device.

The Realme XT update also includes a couple of improvements and fixes. Other issues that have been fixed include alarm clock automatically dismissing itself, and optimized audio quality for third-party apps. Further, it brings support for DocVault ID feature.

Via: GSMArena

