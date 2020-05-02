Realme XT

The Realme XT received its major Android 10 update back in January. It included updated visuals, Realme UI 1.0, and usual Android 10-changes like gesture-controls, Focus mode, and new animations.

Now, the smartphone is receiving another update with build number RMX1921EX_11_C.04. It is an incremental update that brings April Android security patch to the device.

The Realme XT update also includes a couple of improvements and fixes. Other issues that have been fixed include alarm clock automatically dismissing itself, and optimized audio quality for third-party apps. Further, it brings support for DocVault ID feature.

Via: GSMArena

You May Also Like

Galaxy S20 Ultra users now report broken rear camera glass problem

Galaxy S20 Ultra users suggest a design imperfection as the reason behind the camera glass breaking without any notable mechanical damage or fall.

You can watch free Netflix documentaries on YouTube right now

You can now access a wide variety of Netflix original documentaries, shows, and series through its YouTube Channel, you may want to check it out
iPhone se storage

First ten things to do on the iPhone SE

Got the new iPhone SE and want to make the most out of your latest phone? Here are the first ten things to do on the iPhone SE.