Realme X7 series is all set to be launched in China. The company took to Weibo to reveal the latest development. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro will be announced on September 1 at 2 PM local time in the country.

The smartphones are teased to feature 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate on their AMOLED display. It would be the first time for Realme to announce a phone with an AMOLED display sporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It has only used LCD screens for the high refresh rate thus far.

The teaser poster has Chinese text that translates to “thin and light flash charging flagship.” It could hint towards the presence of 125W UltraDART technology. Further, these smartphones could come equipped with curved edges.

Source: Weibo

Via: GSMArena