Realme will be launching the Realme X7 series on September 1 in its home market, China. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed teaser posters showcasing the design of Realme X7 and X7 Pro. The duo has nearly identical design, but it comes with an ugly watermark-like “DARE TO LEAP” text embedded on the right side of the rear panel. Further, they sport a gradient colored back.

The Realme X7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. It will have a punch hole at the top-left corner. Plus, it will sport a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the chipset, it is rumored to have a 2.6GHz clock speed but its name is unknown. However, it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The Pro variant is likely to could come with a 64MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP cameras. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter. As per a leak, the device will pack a dual-cell battery with a combined capacity of 4,500mAh and support 65W fast charging. It is said to weigh 184 grams.

