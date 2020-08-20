Realme will be launching the Realme X7 series on September 1 in its home market, China. It is tipped to launch three phones, Realme X7, X7 Pro, and the X7 Pro Ultra. Now, the spec sheet of the Realme X7 Pro has leaked online. It reveals that the device will be a premium, no-compromise phone.

The latest development comes from the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station. The Realme X7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. It will have a punch hole at the top-left corner. Plus, it will sport a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the chipset, it is rumored to have a 2.6GHz clock speed but its name is unknown. However, it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

Coming to the optics, the Realme X7 Pro could come with a 64MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP cameras. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter. As per the leak, the device will pack a dual-cell battery with a combined capacity of 4,500mAh and support 65W fast charging. It is said to weigh 184 grams.