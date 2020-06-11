Realme seems to be looking forward to expanding its Realme X50 lineup. While the X50 series is already up for sale in China, the Realme X50t 5G is expected to be introduced soon. The device has been appeared on Google Play Console listing online.

According to the listing, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will come with 6GB of RAm and support a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. It will run Android 10.

An earlier leak has revealed that the Realme X50t 5G will support three 5G bands i.e. n41,n78, and n79 bands in China. It is rumored to sport a 48MP primary camera. Moreover, it could have support for 30W fast charging, but battery capacity remains unknown.

Via: 91Mobiles