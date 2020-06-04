Realme X50 Pro Player Version

Realme X50 series is already on sale in China, but it looks like the company will expand the lineup. A new smartphone, Realme X50t 5G is expected to be introduced soon. Its details have leaked online.

The tipster Digital Chat Station took Weibo to post some key specifications of the upcoming device. It is tipped to feature a dual punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and support three 5G bands i.e. n41,n78, and n79 bands in China.

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G

The Realme X50t is rumored to sport a 48MP primary camera. Further, it will have support for 30W fast charging, but battery capacity remains unknown. As per the leak, it will be 9.3mm thick and weigh 202 grams.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Redmi K30i 5G offers a 120Hz display and four rear cameras for just around $270
Redmi K30i 5G is reliant on the Snapdagon 765G chip and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi to stop making 4G phones altogether by the end of 2020
The company has already begun pre-research on 6G and satellite internet technology.
Redmi 9
Redmi 9 live photos hint at a quad rear camera setup, two color options
It appears to come with a polycarbonate rear.