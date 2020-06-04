Realme X50 series is already on sale in China, but it looks like the company will expand the lineup. A new smartphone, Realme X50t 5G is expected to be introduced soon. Its details have leaked online.

The tipster Digital Chat Station took Weibo to post some key specifications of the upcoming device. It is tipped to feature a dual punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and support three 5G bands i.e. n41,n78, and n79 bands in China.

The Realme X50t is rumored to sport a 48MP primary camera. Further, it will have support for 30W fast charging, but battery capacity remains unknown. As per the leak, it will be 9.3mm thick and weigh 202 grams.

Source: Weibo