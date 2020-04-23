Realme, the OPPO spin-off brand that is primarily focused on the Indian and Chinese market, has today launched a new mid-range phone called Realme X50m. Starting at just ¥1,999 (~280), the Realme X50m packs quite a punch given its on-paper hardware.

Key highlights of the phone are a 120Hz FHD+ display, a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main snapper, 30W charging, and of course, 5G support. The new Realme phone has a familiar design with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a pill-shaped cutout on the front that hosts two camera lenses.

Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Realme X50m:

Display 6.57-inch FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

90.4% screen-to-body ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 Rear Camera 48MP (f/1.8) primary

8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide

2MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) potrait Front Camera 16MP (f/2.0) Battery 4,200mAh

30W wired fast charging Software Realme UI (Android 10) Weight 194 grams Dimensions 163.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.9mm

Realme X50m also brings support for Dolby Sound and Hi-Res Audio, but omits the 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be sold in Starry Blue and Galaxy White shades and will go on sale starting April 29 in China, but there is no information regarding its availability in other markets.

Source: Realme