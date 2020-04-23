Realme, the OPPO spin-off brand that is primarily focused on the Indian and Chinese market, has today launched a new mid-range phone called Realme X50m. Starting at just ¥1,999 (~280), the Realme X50m packs quite a punch given its on-paper hardware.
Key highlights of the phone are a 120Hz FHD+ display, a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main snapper, 30W charging, and of course, 5G support. The new Realme phone has a familiar design with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a pill-shaped cutout on the front that hosts two camera lenses.
Here’s a quick look at the specifications of Realme X50m:
|Display
|6.57-inch FHD+
120Hz refresh rate
90.4% screen-to-body ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB UFS 2.1
|Rear Camera
|48MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide
2MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) potrait
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.0)
|Battery
|4,200mAh
30W wired fast charging
|Software
|Realme UI (Android 10)
|Weight
|194 grams
|Dimensions
|163.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.9mm
Realme X50m also brings support for Dolby Sound and Hi-Res Audio, but omits the 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be sold in Starry Blue and Galaxy White shades and will go on sale starting April 29 in China, but there is no information regarding its availability in other markets.
Source: Realme