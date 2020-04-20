Realme is prepping to launch a new Realme X50 Youth Edition. The phone has made appearances on the 3C website as well as Weibo. Now, the device has been spotted on TENAA listing.

According to the listing, the phone will feature a 6.57-inch TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is said to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 SoC. Further, the phone may come in three RAM variants – 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB – and three storage variants of 64GB,128GB, and 256GB.

As for the optics, the Realme X50 Youth Edition is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP primary lens + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + two 2MP sensors. On the front may lie a 16MP + 2MP dual selfie shooter.

It is rumored to pack a 4,100mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone is expected to be launched in China soon.

Via: MySmartPrice