Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 PRo is receiving a new update. It brings 4K 60FPS video recording capability to the smartphone. Further, the update includes the April Android security patch.

Other new features include a new charging icon, Vivid Mode in Screen Color Mode, and more. Here’s the full changelog:

  • Security
    • Android security patch: April 2020
  • Desktop
    • Changed the charging icon
  • Settings
    • Added Vivid Mode to Screen Color Mode
  • Camera
    • Added function of recording 60FPS 4K videos
    • Optimized the quality of photos
  • Optimization
    • Optimized the screen redness at the low brightness in some scenes
    • Optimized network stability
  • Known issue fixed
    • Fixed screen rounded corner problem

The Realme X50 Pro RMX2076PU_11_A.19 update is rolling out in India to a limited number of users. A broader rollout is expected to commence in a few days if no major bugs are found.

Source: Realme

You May Also Like

HUAWEI Matepad packing 10.4-inch 2K display and LTE support goes official

Alongside the HUAWEI Nova 7 series, the Chinese networking giant also launched…
Pixel 4a

Camera samples of the Google Pixel 4a have just arrived from Cuba

The first images allegedly captured by the camera on the Google Pixel 4a are really good, but are they good enough to compete against the iPhone SE?
iPhone SE best cheap phone

These are some of the best iPhone SE screen protectors

These are currently some of the best screen protectors for your new iPhone SE, or several other devices that share a similar design