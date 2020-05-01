Realme X50 PRo is receiving a new update. It brings 4K 60FPS video recording capability to the smartphone. Further, the update includes the April Android security patch.
Other new features include a new charging icon, Vivid Mode in Screen Color Mode, and more. Here’s the full changelog:
- Security
- Android security patch: April 2020
- Desktop
- Changed the charging icon
- Settings
- Added Vivid Mode to Screen Color Mode
- Camera
- Added function of recording 60FPS 4K videos
- Optimized the quality of photos
- Optimization
- Optimized the screen redness at the low brightness in some scenes
- Optimized network stability
- Known issue fixed
- Fixed screen rounded corner problem
The Realme X50 Pro RMX2076PU_11_A.19 update is rolling out in India to a limited number of users. A broader rollout is expected to commence in a few days if no major bugs are found.
Source: Realme