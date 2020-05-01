Realme X50 PRo is receiving a new update. It brings 4K 60FPS video recording capability to the smartphone. Further, the update includes the April Android security patch.

Other new features include a new charging icon, Vivid Mode in Screen Color Mode, and more. Here’s the full changelog:

Security Android security patch: April 2020

Desktop Changed the charging icon

Settings Added Vivid Mode to Screen Color Mode

Camera Added function of recording 60FPS 4K videos Optimized the quality of photos

Optimization Optimized the screen redness at the low brightness in some scenes Optimized network stability

Known issue fixed Fixed screen rounded corner problem



The Realme X50 Pro RMX2076PU_11_A.19 update is rolling out in India to a limited number of users. A broader rollout is expected to commence in a few days if no major bugs are found.

Source: Realme