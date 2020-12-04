Realme X50 Pro was launched back in February in India. It started receiving Android 11 Beta 1 in June. Now, after five months, the latest Android update is rolling out for the smartphone in stable version. The Realme X50 Pro is receiving Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, which Realme says is “created for a highly personalized UI experience.”

According to Realme, the new UI is based on “creativity, sociality, and productivity.” With Realme UI 2.0 on the Realme X50 Pro, users can choose notification bar colors, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. The new UI offers experiences that are claimed to enhance social media experiences. For example, the new subtitle stitching feature allows users to share movies and lines seamlessly, while Dual-mode music enables the sharing of tracks with friends.

As for security, the Realme UI 2.0 comes with Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield that assures users’ data and information are safe and secure. As per the company, their new UI offers a 45% improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32% increase in system speed and a 17% increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation.

To recall, the Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut. There is Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 64MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging.