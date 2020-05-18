Realme will be launching eight new products on May 25 in China, and the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will be one of them. The device has been spotted on TENAA with full specifications.

As per the listing, it will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a dual punch-hole at the upper-left corner.

Realme has already teased the phone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will sport quad rear cameras of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it will come equipped with a 16MP + 2MP selfie shooter. Moreover, it is expected to have support for 65W fast charging.

Source: TENAA