Realme X50 Pro Play

Realme has announced the the X50 Pro Play, the cheaper version of the X50 Pro in China. It comes with a 92% screen to body ratio and a dual punch-hole display.

The phone features a Vapor Chamber + Multilayer Solid Graphite cooling and support for built-in 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. Moreover, it offers custom 4D game vibration, separate gaming mode, and 360-degree antenna.

Realme X50 Pro Play specifications

Display6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ S-AMOLED
20:9. 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness,
SoCSnapdragon 865
RAM6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB UFS 3.1 storage
CamerasRear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP B&W (depth)
Front: 16MP + 2MP
Battery4,200mAh with 65W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with realme UI
The in-display fingerprint scanner is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.27 seconds. It also features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio certification, but it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack.

It is priced at 2999 yuan (~ US$ 420 / Rs. 31,900) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs 3299 yuan (~ US$ 432 / Rs 35,100), whereas the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at 2699 yuan (~US$ 378 / Rs 28,700).

The Realme X50 Pro Play will be made available for order starting today and will go on sale starting June 1 in China.

