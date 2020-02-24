Realme has launched its first 5G device in India. The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a versatile camera setup and 65W fast-charging. The “SuperDart” charging tech is claimed to charge the battery from 0 to 100% within 35 minutes. The smartphone features an upgraded five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System.

Here is all you need to know about the handset.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for 5X optical hybrid zoom, up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture with 3cm macro option, 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio, Dual Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification

Dimensions: 158.96×74.24×9.36mm; Weight: 207g

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging, it also supports 18W QC/PD charging, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The handset runs Android 10 based on RealmeUI. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 39,999 and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 44,999. It will go on sale today itself, at 6 PM IST via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Source: GSMArena