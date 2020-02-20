As we are heading towards the launch of Realme X50 Pro 5G, the company is revealing its specs one by one. The handset is now confirmed to sport a dual front camera setup. It will house a 32MP selfie shooter.

The main camera is a wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field of view. It will feature what Realme calls “UIS Max Super Video Stabilization”. As the name suggests, it will enable users to capture more stable videos and blur-free photos by negating hand movements.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is confirmed to come equipped with a 64MP rear camera. It will have support for 20X hybrid zoom. The handset will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Moreover, the upcoming Realme phone will support 65W “SuperDart” fast charging technology.

