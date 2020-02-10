Realme has announced that it will be launching the Realme X2 Pro 5G at MWC 2020 in Barcelona on February 24. It posted a teaser on Weibo that carries the launch date alongside a silhouette of the handset. It highlights the dual selfie camera module of the smartphone.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specs

Moreover, Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has posted a screenshot showing key specifications of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. It mentions the Realme phone with model number RMX2071, which was also seen on an AnTuTu listing recently. It scored 574,985 in a benchmark test, which is the highest-ever score on AnTuTu listing.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will come equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage. The smartphone is teased to run Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI V1.0 on top.

It is safe to expect some new teasers or even official renders of the handset ahead of the official unveiling.

Source: Weibo