Realme X50 Pro 5G is all set to be launched in India on February 24. The launch event was supposed to take place at MWC 2020. However, after the cancellation of the event, Realme announced that the global launch event will take place in India.

Realme X50 Pro 5G has now been teased to sport a 64MP primary sensor in its quad rear camera setup. The handset will all come with features like 20X hybrid zoom support, Realme’s SAT smooth zoom technology, seamless switching between photo and video mode, and more.

The smartphone is already confirmed to feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Furthermore, it will have support for 65W “SuperDart” fast charging technology.

The upcoming 5G mobile phone will run Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Source: Weibo