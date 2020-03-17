5G phones are getting cheap with Chinese manufacturers launching their flagship with the connectivity. Two of such devices are Realme X50 Pro 5G and iQOO 3 5G. While both of them are quite similar, they have their differences. Hence, here is a Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Spec comparison.

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G Spec comparison





Display

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at 409 PPI density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has DCI-P3 100% and supports HDR10+. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Further, it sports an 84.9% screen-to-body ratio.

On the other hand, the iQOO 3 5G features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at 409 PPI density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+ and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Further, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.3%.

Hardware and Performance

The Realme flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top.

Further, the handset packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It is claimed to charge 100% within 35 minutes with the help of SuperDart Flash Charge. Further, it supports Power Delivery (PD) as well.

As for connectivity, the X50 Pro 5G supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NavIC, NFC and Type-C 1.0 reversible connector.

Coming to the iQOO 3 5G, it is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 on top.

Further, the handset packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging. It is claimed to charge 50% in 30 minutes. Moreover, the side features two pressure sensitive areas called “Monster Touch” buttons, allowing users, according to the company, to “perform multi-finger operations during gameplay, and offer better grip and comfort”.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC and Type-C 1.0 reversible connector.

Camera

On the optics front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup. There’s a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture with 1/1.72″ size, and PDAF. It is accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture with 2x optical zoom and PDAF. Further, the third sensor is an ultra-wide-angle lens of 8MP with PDAF and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lie 32MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) dual selfie shooters. As for videos, it supports [email protected] and [email protected]/60fps as well.

As for the iQOO 3, it sports a quad rear camera setup as well. It comes with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. Second is a 13MP telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture and 2x optical zoom. Further, there’s a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. As for videos, it supports [email protected] and [email protected]/60fps as well.

Design

The Realme 5G phone measures 159 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm (6.26 x 2.92 x 0.35 in) and weighs 205 grams. It comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back with the aluminum frame around it. Furthermore, the phone comes in Moss Green and Rust Red color options.

The iQOO 5G phone measures 158.5 x 74.9 x 9.2 mm (6.24 x 2.95 x 0.36 in) and weighs 214.5 grams. It has Gorilla Glass 6 on both front and back with the aluminum frame around it. Moreover, the phone comes in Volcano Orange, Tornado Black, and Quantum Silver color options.