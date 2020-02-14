Realme X50 Pro 5G
Realme has announced that its upcoming flagship device, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will have support for 65W fast charging technology. The company is calling it “SuprtDart charging.”

Realme revealed the development via a tweet. It uploaded a poster showing the bottom of the device. However, charge estimation for the smartphone wasn’t given.

Realme was supposed the unveil the X50 Pro 5G at the MWC 2020. However, since the event has now been canceled, the company has announced that it will launch the handset via an online-only event on February 24.

Further, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will run Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

