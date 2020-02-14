Realme has announced that its upcoming flagship device, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will have support for 65W fast charging technology. The company is calling it “SuprtDart charging.”

Realme revealed the development via a tweet. It uploaded a poster showing the bottom of the device. However, charge estimation for the smartphone wasn’t given.

We could think of a million situations in which having no battery could ruin your day.



But during the time you have been thinking about this, you would have already charged the #realmeX50Pro with its 65W SuperDart Charge to keep you going. #realme5G — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 13, 2020

Realme was supposed the unveil the X50 Pro 5G at the MWC 2020. However, since the event has now been canceled, the company has announced that it will launch the handset via an online-only event on February 24.

Further, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will run Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Source: Twitter