Realme X50 Pro 5G is all set to be launched on February 24. It was supposed to launch at MWC 2020, but due to the cancellation of the event, its launch will now be live-streamed through Madrid.

As we close-in on the launch date, Realme is teasing the phone’s features one by one. The latest teaser reveals that Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display.

Super AMOLED Technology

90Hz refresh rate



Take off into the future with the #realmeX50Pro and continue enjoying the details on its screen. #realme5G — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 14, 2020

Notably, it is unlike the X50 Pro 5G, which has a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is a watered-down version of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to have support for 65W “SuperDart” fast charging.

Further, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will run Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Source: Twitter