Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India back in February. It went on sale the same day. After that, the pandemic happened and the supply chain was disrupted. However, the phone will be back soon as it will be going on sale on July 13. But there’s a catch. The company has increased its price by up to Rs 3,000.
The Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant. Now, the same variant will cost Rs 39,999. Further, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option was launched at Rs 39,999, which will now be sold for Rs 41,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model was launched at Rs 44,999 but it will now be sold for Rs 47,999.
The Realme X50 Pro 5G will go on sale on July 13 via realme.com and Flipkart.com from 12:00 noon onwards. It will be made available in two color options – Moss Green and Rust Red.
Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for 5X optical hybrid zoom, up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture with 3cm macro option, 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, Dual Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification
- Dimensions: 158.96×74.24×9.36mm; Weight: 207g
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging, it also supports 18W QC/PD charging, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge