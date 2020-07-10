Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India back in February. It went on sale the same day. After that, the pandemic happened and the supply chain was disrupted. However, the phone will be back soon as it will be going on sale on July 13. But there’s a catch. The company has increased its price by up to Rs 3,000.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant. Now, the same variant will cost Rs 39,999. Further, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option was launched at Rs 39,999, which will now be sold for Rs 41,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model was launched at Rs 44,999 but it will now be sold for Rs 47,999.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will go on sale on July 13 via realme.com and Flipkart.com from 12:00 noon onwards. It will be made available in two color options – Moss Green and Rust Red.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications