Realme X50 Pro

Google released Android 11’s first public beta just a day ago, and as expected, it is exclusive to Google’s own smartphones. However, soon after, OPPO and OnePlus confirmed that the Android 11 beta 1 is coming to the Find X2 series and OnePlus 8 series respectively.

Now, Realme has announced that it will be releasing the Android 11 beta 1 for its Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that it will rollout the update in early July.

Further, Realme added that due to the production disruption because of the lockdown, there was a shortage in the supply of Realme X50 Pro 5G. However, the company will soon be resuming its production and it will go on sale from July 9 onwards.

You May Also Like
Realme X50 Pro Player Version
Realme X50t 5G key specs leaked, could be launched soon
It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and support three 5G bands i.e. n41,n78, and n79 bands in China.
iPhone se
Apple, made in India? The country paves way to increase domestic production
Apple is said to benefit from the new PLI conditions as its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn could soon be shifting a significant portion of iPhone production to India.
poco f2 pro review
Poco F2 Pro review: the REAL flagship killer? (video)
The Poco F2 Pro manages to find itself among plenty of flagships in the market today, with great performance and a good camera. Here’s our review!