Realme X50 Pro

Google released Android 11’s first public beta just a day ago, and as expected, it is exclusive to Google’s own smartphones. However, soon after, OPPO and OnePlus confirmed that the Android 11 beta 1 is coming to the Find X2 series and OnePlus 8 series respectively.

Now, Realme has announced that it will be releasing the Android 11 beta 1 for its Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that it will rollout the update in early July.

Further, Realme added that due to the production disruption because of the lockdown, there was a shortage in the supply of Realme X50 Pro 5G. However, the company will soon be resuming its production and it will go on sale from July 9 onwards.

