Realme Buds Q

Realme X50 5G and Buds Q earbuds have been launched in Europe. Realme had unveiled the Realme X50 5G phone at the start of this year in its home market, China. Moreover, a device called X50m 5G with downgraded cameras was also announced in the country. As for Realme Buds Q, they were announced in China for 129 Yuan (~$18). Recently, they were launched in India for Rs 1,999 (~$26).

The Realme X50 5G is already available for purchase on Realme.com in Ice Silver and Jungle Green color options for €349 for the 6GB RAM version. However, the 8GB RAM model is not yet available for purchase. Moreover, if you order the phone along with the Realme Buds Q earbuds, the latter can be bought for €19.99 instead of €29.99. The earbuds are only available in Quite Black in Europe.

Further, it you are a student, you can also get 5% off any order. You need to have a StudentBeans account and apply the code you get when you make your purchase. The company is shipping to Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Portugal and delivery takes 7 to 10 working days.

