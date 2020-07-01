Realme X50 Pro 5G was announced in Europe back in May alongside the Realme 6 Pro. The company unveiled the Realme X3 SuperZoom in the same month. Now, it is all set to launch the Realme X50 5G in Europe. Realme Spain website has confirmed that it will be introducing the Realme X50 5G and Realme Buds Q earbuds on July 8.

Realme had unveiled the Realme X50 5G phone at the start of this year in its home market, China. Moreover, a device called X50m 5G with downgraded cameras was also announced in the country. We don’t know which device will be debuting as the X50 5G in Europe.

Further, the company will also be launching its Realme Buds Q alongside the X50 5G. The Buds Q were announced in China for 129 Yuan (~$18). Recently, they were launched in India for Rs 1,999 (~$26).

Realme Buds Q specifications

10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices

Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

R1 chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode

3.6g per headset, 35.3 grams with charging case

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

Water-resistant (IPX4)

4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case, USB Type-C charging for the case

