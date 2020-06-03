Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom was recently launched in Europe. The smartphone is also available in Thailand and is now making its way to Indonesia. Meanwhile, this, and two other models have been spotted on Google Play supported devices list and India’s BIS certification.

The three handsets are expected to be Realme X3, Realme X3 Pro, and Realme X3 SuperZoom. However, not much is known about the regular X3 and X3 Pro at the moment.

As for the Realme X3 SuperZoom, it features an FHD+ LCD 120Hz display that houses 32MP + 8MP selfie cameras. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and comes with VC liquid cooling for improved heat dissipation. Further, the 8MP periscope lens offers 5x optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom.

Via: MySmartPrice

