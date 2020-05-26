Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is now official. The company has launched its new device in Europe. It comes with an FHD+ LCD 120Hz display that houses 32MP + 8MP selfie cameras.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and comes with VC liquid cooling for for improved heat dissipation. The 8MP periscope lens offers 5x optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Display6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD
120Hz
SoCSnapdragon 855+
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0
CamerasRear: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) + 2MP (macro)
Front: 32MP + 8MP
Battery4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UI
Connectivity Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The device is priced at 499 Euros (~ US$ 547 / Rs 41,400) / £469 (~ US$ 577/ Rs 43,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will go on sale in Europe and the UK starting June 2 with pre-sale starting today, May 26.

You May Also Like
OPPO Reno4
OPPO Reno4 official video teaser confirms triple rear camera setup
Earlier this month, an alleged OPPO Reno4 live image has appeared online.…
Pixel 4a
These are the results of the Google Pixel 4a’s performance and battery test
We have the results of the battery and performance tests applied to the upcoming Google Pixel 4a; you may want to check them out
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 Price: Seriously? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible price of the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and more