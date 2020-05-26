Realme X3 SuperZoom is now official. The company has launched its new device in Europe. It comes with an FHD+ LCD 120Hz display that houses 32MP + 8MP selfie cameras.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and comes with VC liquid cooling for for improved heat dissipation. The 8MP periscope lens offers 5x optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom.
Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications
|Display
|6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD
120Hz
|SoC
|Snapdragon 855+
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0
|Cameras
|Rear: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) + 2MP (macro)
Front: 32MP + 8MP
|Battery
|4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with Realme UI
|Connectivity
| Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
The device is priced at 499 Euros (~ US$ 547 / Rs 41,400) / £469 (~ US$ 577/ Rs 43,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will go on sale in Europe and the UK starting June 2 with pre-sale starting today, May 26.