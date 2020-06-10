Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe last month. Now, the device is all set to be launched in India. A report claims that it will be announced of r the Indian market on June 26. However, it doesn’t offer any clarity on whether the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models will also launch alongside the SuperZoom or not.
The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with an FHD+ LCD 120Hz display that houses 32MP + 8MP selfie cameras. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and comes with VC liquid cooling for improved heat dissipation. Further, the 8MP periscope lens offers 5x optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom.
Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications
|Display
|6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD
120Hz
|SoC
|Snapdragon 855+
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0
|Cameras
|Rear: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) + 2MP (macro)
Front: 32MP + 8MP
|Battery
|4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with Realme UI
|Connectivity
| Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
The device is priced at 499 Euros (~ US$ 547 / Rs 41,400) / £469 ) and (~ US$ 577/ Rs 43,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.
Source: 91Mobiles