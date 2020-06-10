Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe last month. Now, the device is all set to be launched in India. A report claims that it will be announced of r the Indian market on June 26. However, it doesn’t offer any clarity on whether the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models will also launch alongside the SuperZoom or not.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with an FHD+ LCD 120Hz display that houses 32MP + 8MP selfie cameras. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and comes with VC liquid cooling for improved heat dissipation. Further, the 8MP periscope lens offers 5x optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Display 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD

120Hz SoC Snapdragon 855+ RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 Cameras Rear: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) + 2MP (macro)

Front: 32MP + 8MP Battery 4,200mAh with 30W fast charging OS Android 10 with Realme UI Connectivity Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,

Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

The device is priced at 499 Euros (~ US$ 547 / Rs 41,400) / £469 ) and (~ US$ 577/ Rs 43,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Source: 91Mobiles