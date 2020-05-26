Realme X3 SuperZoom is all set to be launched in China today. The company is hosting a livestream to announce its new smartphone in Europe.

The launch event will begin at 10:30 AM CET / 2 PM IST today. It will be hosted on Realme’s website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The device is said to feature a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the optics, it is rumored to sport a 64MP Samsung GW1 lens with f/1.8 aperture + an 8MP superwide lens with f/2.3 aperture + an 8MP periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture with OIS and support for 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom + a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom may pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.