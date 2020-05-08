It looks like Realme is prepping to launch an all-new series of smartphones. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro have been spotted in the rumor mill. Now, we have a new Realme X3 SuperZooom.
The smartphone is said to sport a periscope zoom lens. Further, a tipster has revealed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will support 60x zoom. As per him, the 60x zoom feature will be called “Starry Mode.”
It is tipped to allow users to capture shots of the Milky Way. As of now, there is no word on the camera configurations of the X3 SuperZoom.
Moreover, the development has been confirmed by Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO. He tweeted:
The handset is rumored to feature 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and run on Android 10.