It looks like Realme is prepping to launch an all-new series of smartphones. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro have been spotted in the rumor mill. Now, we have a new Realme X3 SuperZooom.

The smartphone is said to sport a periscope zoom lens. Further, a tipster has revealed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will support 60x zoom. As per him, the 60x zoom feature will be called “Starry Mode.”

realme X3 SuperZoom will support upto 60x Zoom & it will come with a "Starry Mode" feature that will help you to capture Milky Way shots (Yes, you've read it right, Milky Way!)



It is tipped to allow users to capture shots of the Milky Way. As of now, there is no word on the camera configurations of the X3 SuperZoom.

Moreover, the development has been confirmed by Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO. He tweeted:

Announcing realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3. I urge you to take the #realmeSuperZoom challenge and try clicking a better pic than this with your smartphone.

The handset is rumored to feature 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and run on Android 10.