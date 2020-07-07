Several Realme products are set to go on sale in India today. The Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme TV will go on sale in the country at 12 noon IST. As for the Realme TV, it will be made available in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch.

The Realme X3 price starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 25,999. On the other hand, the X3 SuperZoom price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 32,999.

Coming to the Realme Narzo 10 that was launched in India back in May will be sold for Rs 11,999. Last but not the least, the Realme Smart TV 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 43-inch variant will be sold for Rs 21,999. They are all available to purchase via the Realme India site and Flipkart. Realme India is also offering Realme exchange offer on the above-listed products.