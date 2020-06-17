Realme X3 launch in India

After several rumors and leaks, Realme has finally confirmed the launch of its X3 series in India. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be announced in India on June 25 at 12:30 PM.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to confirm the latest development. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe last month. 

The Realme X3 is likely to share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB / 8GB / 12GB of RAM.

It is said to come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. Coming to the optics, it is rumored to include a 64MP primary camera by Samsung + 8MP lens + 12MP telephoto camera + a 2MP macro shooter.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Display6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD
120Hz
SoCSnapdragon 855+
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0
CamerasRear: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) + 2MP (macro)
Front: 32MP + 8MP
Battery4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UI
ConnectivityDual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
