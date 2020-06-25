Realme is all set to introduce the Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, and the Realme Buds Q in India today. The devices will be launched at an online event in the country. It will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The launch event will be livestreamed via YouTube. The price and availability of the three devices is expected to be announced at the event.

You can watch the Realme X3 series launch livestream below:

Realme X3 will be making its debut, whereas the X3 SuperZoom has already been launched in Europe last month. Further, the Realme Buds Q is also available in China. The product is priced at 149 yuan (~ $21 / Rs 1,550) in China.

The Realme X3 is expected to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. It is likely to share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom. It is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It is said to come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. The device is rumored to include a 64MP primary camera by Samsung + 8MP lens + 12MP telephoto camera + a 2MP macro shooter.