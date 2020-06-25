Realme X3 series has been launched in India. It includes the new Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, which was launched in Europe last month. The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phones are up for pre-order on Flipkart. And the first sale takes place on June 30.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a quad rear camera: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 60x zoom hybrid zoom + 2MP (macro) and dual selfie shooters: 32MP + 8MP. On the other hand, the Realme X3 comes equipped with a telephoto lens of 13MP. The phones sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme X3 specifications

Display 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD

120Hz SoC Snapdragon 855+ RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB Cameras Rear:

64MP (primary)

8MP (ultrawide)

13MP (telephoto)

2MP (macro)

Front: 16MP + 8MP Battery 4,200mAh with 30W fast charging OS Android 10 with Realme UI Connectivity Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,

Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Realme X3 price in India

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Display 6.6-inch

(2400 × 1080 pixels)

FHD+ LCD

120Hz SoC Snapdragon 855+ RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0. Cameras Rear:

64MP (primary)

8MP (ultrawide)

8MP (periscope)

2MP (macro)

Front: 32MP + 8MP Battery 4,200mAh with 30W fast charging OS Android 10 with Realme UI Connectivity Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,

Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India