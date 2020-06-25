Realme X3

Realme X3 series has been launched in India. It includes the new Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, which was launched in Europe last month. The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phones are up for pre-order on Flipkart. And the first sale takes place on June 30.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a quad rear camera: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 60x zoom hybrid zoom + 2MP (macro) and dual selfie shooters: 32MP + 8MP. On the other hand, the Realme X3 comes equipped with a telephoto lens of 13MP. The phones sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme X3 specifications

Display6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD
120Hz
SoCSnapdragon 855+
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
CamerasRear:
64MP (primary)
8MP (ultrawide)
13MP (telephoto)
2MP (macro)
Front: 16MP + 8MP
Battery4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UI
ConnectivityDual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Realme X3 price in India

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Display6.6-inch
(2400 × 1080 pixels)
FHD+ LCD
120Hz
SoCSnapdragon 855+
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0.
CamerasRear:
64MP (primary)
8MP (ultrawide)
8MP (periscope)
2MP (macro)
Front: 32MP + 8MP
Battery4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UI
ConnectivityDual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India

  • 8GB + 128GB Rs 27,999
  • 12GB + 256GB Rs 32,999
You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 BOE Displays: FAILING Already?(video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the issues with iPhone 12 OLED displays, a possible 12-inch MacBook on the way and more
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ first sale in India today, costs Rs 16,999 ($224)
It will be made available through Flipkart in two color options, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.
Android 11 finally lifts the 4GB file size limit for recording videos, sort of
The Google Camera app is yet to adopt the new API that finally lifts the file size cap, but third-party camera apps are already on it.