Realme X3 series has been launched in India. It includes the new Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, which was launched in Europe last month. The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phones are up for pre-order on Flipkart. And the first sale takes place on June 30.
The Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a quad rear camera: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 60x zoom hybrid zoom + 2MP (macro) and dual selfie shooters: 32MP + 8MP. On the other hand, the Realme X3 comes equipped with a telephoto lens of 13MP. The phones sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Realme X3 specifications
|Display
|6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD
120Hz
|SoC
|Snapdragon 855+
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Cameras
|Rear:
64MP (primary)
8MP (ultrawide)
13MP (telephoto)
2MP (macro)
Front: 16MP + 8MP
|Battery
|4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with Realme UI
|Connectivity
|Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
Realme X3 price in India
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999
Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications
|Display
|6.6-inch
(2400 × 1080 pixels)
FHD+ LCD
120Hz
|SoC
|Snapdragon 855+
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0.
|Cameras
|Rear:
64MP (primary)
8MP (ultrawide)
8MP (periscope)
2MP (macro)
Front: 32MP + 8MP
|Battery
|4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with Realme UI
|Connectivity
|Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India
- 8GB + 128GB Rs 27,999
- 12GB + 256GB Rs 32,999