Realme X3

Realme X3 series has been launched in India. It includes the new Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, which was launched in Europe last month. The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phones are up for pre-order on Flipkart. And the first sale takes place on June 30.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a quad rear camera: 64MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 8MP (periscope) with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 60x zoom hybrid zoom + 2MP (macro) and dual selfie shooters: 32MP + 8MP. On the other hand, the Realme X3 comes equipped with a telephoto lens of 13MP. The phones sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme X3 specifications

Display6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD
120Hz
SoCSnapdragon 855+
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
CamerasRear:
64MP (primary)
8MP (ultrawide)
13MP (telephoto)
2MP (macro)
Front: 16MP + 8MP
Battery4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UI
ConnectivityDual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Realme X3 price in India

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Display6.6-inch
(2400 × 1080 pixels)
FHD+ LCD
120Hz
SoCSnapdragon 855+
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0.
CamerasRear:
64MP (primary)
8MP (ultrawide)
8MP (periscope)
2MP (macro)
Front: 32MP + 8MP
Battery4,200mAh with 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UI
ConnectivityDual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5,
Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India

  • 8GB + 128GB Rs 27,999
  • 12GB + 256GB Rs 32,999
You May Also Like
Google Pay not working on Android 11 beta? Google says a fix is coming soon
If you live in India and use the UPI system for peer-to-peer online payments, you won’t face any problem making transactions using Google Pay.
LG Velvet review
LG Velvet review: style vs substance? (video)
It’s the easiest phone to photograph, but it isn’t easy to photograph with. And if that matters to you, check out our LG Velvet review to find out more!
HTC Desire 20 Pro
HTC returns with the launch of Desire 20 Pro and U20 5G mid-range smartphones
The HTC U20 5G looks to be the costlier of two phones.