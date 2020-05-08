Realme X3 Pro

Realme could be working on a second smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s flagship silicon. A screenshot of AnTuTu benchmark page for Realme RMX2072 has been spotted online.

As per the screenshot, the phone scored 600806 points, which is an indication that it packs the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. Further, the model number is similar to that of the Realme X3 (RMX2141) that was certified by TENAA a few days ago.

Realme X3 Pro AnTuTu

The Realme X3 Pro could come equipped with UFS 3.1 storage as opposed to the UFS 3.0 seen on the X2 Pro.

Source: Weibo

