Realme X3 Pro could be launching soon. The device has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests it could be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It has appeared with model number RMX2083. In the past, the Realme X3 Pro has been associated with different model numbers, like the RMX2121 and the RMX2170.

The Geekbench listing was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. It suggests that the smartphone will run on Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is different from what was expected earlier with the AnTuTu listing in May. The motherboard is codenamed ‘msmnile,’ which is associated with the Snapdragon 855 chipset range.

Further, the Realme X3 Pro was spotted with model number RMX2170 on TUV Rheinland. It suggested that the phone could pack a dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole camera.