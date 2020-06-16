Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe last month. Later, Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro were also spotted receiving certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Now, the company has gone ahead and officially teased the arrival of Realme X3.

Destined to get closer to the Xceptional, Xquisite & Xtraordinary, #realmeX3 is on its way.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/a9ZMnNVoMb — realme (@realmemobiles) June 15, 2020

Realme took to Twitter to tease the launch. The regular X3 variant is expected to launch alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. A report claims that the handset will be launched on June 26 in the country.

Realme X3 is likely to share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB / 8GB / 12GB of RAM. It is said to come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. Coming to the optics, it is rumored to include a 64MP primary camera by Samsung + 8MP lens + 12MP telephoto camera + a 2MP macro shooter.