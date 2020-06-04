After the list of Google Play supported devices, the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro were also spotted receiving certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It indicated that the Realme X3 series could be launched in India soon.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom that was launched recently carries model number RMX2086. And, the RMX2081 and RMX2085 model numbers spotted on Google Play supported devices likely belong to the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro.

Here are the specifications of the Realme X3 smartphone. Most of the specifications of the device, as per my source, will be more or less the same as the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Feel free to retweet. 😀#Realme #RealmeX3 #RealmeX3SuperZoom pic.twitter.com/0Jg8sP3YNU — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 3, 2020

Further, popular tipster Mukul Sharma shared the key specifications of the Realme X3 smartphone. As per the tweet, the Realme X3 will share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It could be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB / 8GB / 12GB of RAM. It is said to come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. Coming to the optics, it is rumored to include a 64MP primary camera by Samsung + 8MP lens + 12MP telephoto camera + a 2MP macro shooter.