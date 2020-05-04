Realme could be prepping to launch the Realme X3. The device is expected to be made official this month as a successor to Realme X2. However, ahead of the official announcement, battery details of the device have leaked.

The Realme X3 is tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Other than this, not much is known about the smartphone.

Recently, it was reportedly spotted on TENAA. However, there is no confirmation if the device was Realme X3. It is rumored to feature a 6.57-inch display.

Moreover, some reports have claimed that the recently unveiled OPPO A92s smartphone could be rebranded as Realme X3.

Source: Twitter