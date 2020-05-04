Realme X2

Realme could be prepping to launch the Realme X3. The device is expected to be made official this month as a successor to Realme X2. However, ahead of the official announcement, battery details of the device have leaked.

The Realme X3 is tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Other than this, not much is known about the smartphone.

Recently, it was reportedly spotted on TENAA. However, there is no confirmation if the device was Realme X3. It is rumored to feature a 6.57-inch display.

Moreover, some reports have claimed that the recently unveiled OPPO A92s smartphone could be rebranded as Realme X3.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

HUAWEI might launch a P30 Pro New Edition with GMS on May 15

As per the German website, the promotional period for the new device will run from 15 May to June 4.

The 12.3-inch Google Pixel Slate and more devices are on sale today

Today’s deals start with the 12.3-inch Google Pixel Slate, several audio devices and fitness trackers for you to choose from

Global smartphone market saw biggest decline ever in Q1 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis

Canalys data says the quarterly global smartphone shipments fell by 13% on a YoY basis, while IDC pegs that number at 11.7% in Q1 2020.