Realme X3 series is all set to be launched in India on June 25. From what we know, the lineup consists of Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom. Now, ahead of the unveiling, the regular variant has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Realme X3 sports model number RMX2085 on the benchmark listing site. It has been listed with 12GB RAM. The device was rumored to come with 8GB RAM. Hence, the company might be prepping more the one RAM variants for the smartphone. It scored 2307 and 8216 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The Realme X3 is likely to share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom. It is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It is said to come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. The device is rumored to include a 64MP primary camera by Samsung + 8MP lens + 12MP telephoto camera + a 2MP macro shooter.

Source: Geekbench