Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus chip teased by executive

The Realme X2 (image above) was announced last Tuesday, featuring a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64MP camera, and 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, and we’re already hearing about a Pro version not being that far out. The rumors are likely accurate as the information comes from none other than the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase.

He took it to Weibo to tease the Realme X2 Pro, which would be the first Realme device to feature the flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. According to Chase, the name of the device will be Realme X2 Pro, with the codename Super Samurai, which is exactly what he used, according to Weibo, to make the update.

It is unsure whether the Realme X2 Pro will only upgrade the processor over the standard X2, or whether it will bring some other improvements to the table as well. This remains to be seen, and so is the fact whether Realme can keep such a device competitive price-wise.