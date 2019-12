The Brick Red Realme X2 Pro is getting an Avocado Green Realme X2 sibling in China. As seen in the render above, the green color option joins the other two which were available initially.

The Avocado Green device will initially only be available in China, and in its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage iteration.

It currently goes for CNY 1,699 (around $240), but it will soon revert to the initial pricing of CNY 1,899 (roughly $270).

Source: Realme